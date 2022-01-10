Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Cowen Group COWN: This company that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Victory Capital Holdings VCTR: This integrated multi-boutique asset management firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Victory Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Air Lease AL: This leading aircraft leasing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Air Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.35, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
