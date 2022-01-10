Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:

Cowen Group COWN: This company that provides investment banking, research, sales and trading services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.89, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR: This integrated multi-boutique asset management firm carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Victory Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Air Lease AL: This leading aircraft leasing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Air Lease Corporation Price and Consensus

Air Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.35, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Air Lease Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.