Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:
D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.72, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
Boise Cascade BCC: This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PE Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
ePlus PLUS: This leading provider of technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
ePlus inc. Price and Consensus
ePlus inc. price-consensus-chart | ePlus inc. Quote
ePlus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.60, compared with 19.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
ePlus inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
ePlus inc. pe-ratio-ttm | ePlus inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
