Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8:

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR: This semiconductor equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.30 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA HENKY: This diversified consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.93 compared with 22.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF: This golf company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Acushnet Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.49 compared with 22.02 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

