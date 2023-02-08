Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

RITHM CAP CP RITM: This company which is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

RITHM CAP CP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.01 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.52 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PBF Energy PBF: This company which is engaged in refining and supplying petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.61 compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.