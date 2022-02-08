Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

Brunswick BC: This company that endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Brunswick has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.93, compared with 31.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TD SYNNEX SNX: This leading business process services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

TD SYNNEX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.43, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ConocoPhillips COP: This company primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.85, compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.