Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

Societe Generale Group SCGLY: This financial services company which provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days.

Societe Generale Group Price and Consensus

Societe Generale Group price-consensus-chart | Societe Generale Group Quote

Societe Generale Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Societe Generale Group PE Ratio (TTM)

Societe Generale Group pe-ratio-ttm | Societe Generale Group Quote

American Eagle Outfitters AEO: This company which is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

American Eagle Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.46 compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Enova International ENVA: This company which provides online financial services and offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.