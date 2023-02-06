Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which though its subsidiaries offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.94 compared with 19.69 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.99 compared with 19.69 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ingredion INGR: This company which is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.03 compared with 18.60 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

