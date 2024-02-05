Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5:

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW: This company which provides pawn services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.58 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Oshkosh Corporation OSK: This equipment solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Oshkosh Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.91 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK: This company which provides marine transportation services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.21 compared with 6.90 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

