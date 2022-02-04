Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Cowen Group COWN: This company that provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.35, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CommScope COMM: This premier provider of infrastructure solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

CommScope has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.61, compared with 113.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

United Microelectronics UMC: This company that provides foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.79, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.