Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF: This international energy company which is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.58 compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JD.com JD: This online direct sales company in China which through its website and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.37 compared with 46.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

