Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

Celestica CLS: This one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.89, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Celestica, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Sterling Construction STRL: This leading heavy civil construction company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Construction Company Inc Price and Consensus

Sterling Construction Company Inc price-consensus-chart | Sterling Construction Company Inc Quote

Sterling Construction has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.18, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sterling Construction Company Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Construction Company Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Sterling Construction Company Inc Quote

Brunswick BC: This company that designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Brunswick Corporation Price and Consensus

Brunswick Corporation price-consensus-chart | Brunswick Corporation Quote

Brunswick has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.21, compared with 32.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brunswick Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Brunswick Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Brunswick Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.