Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28:

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.88 compared with 10.10 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53 compared with 21.47 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

LendingTree, Inc. TREE: This e-commerce platform company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

LendingTree has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.71 compared with 22.53 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

