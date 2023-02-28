Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

Alibaba BABA: This company which is one of the leading e-commerce giants in China has transformed itself from being a traditional e-commerce company to a conglomerate that has businesses ranging from logistics and food delivery to cloud computing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.17 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG: This company which provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

The Interpublic Group of Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.97 compared with 18.96 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) PE Ratio (TTM)

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) pe-ratio-ttm | Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH: This Winter Park, Florida-based company which is the largest fine dining steakhouse in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Quote

Ruth's Hospitality Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.57 compared with 18.90 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.