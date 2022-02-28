Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:
Euroseas ESEA: This ship management company operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus
Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.96, compared with 25.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Euroseas Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Euroseas Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
Cowen Group COWN: This company provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen Group (COWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.03, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Crocs CROX: This company is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote
Crocs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.23, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Crocs, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Crocs, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Crocs, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
