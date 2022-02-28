Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 28th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 28th:

Euroseas ESEA: This ship management company operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.96, compared with 25.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Group COWN: This company provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies carries a Zacks Rank #1 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group (COWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.03, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crocs CROX: This company is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.23, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

