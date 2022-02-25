Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

LouisianaPacific LPX: This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.9% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.58, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco SUN: This company distributes motor fuel to roughly 10,000 customers that include independent dealers, commercial customers, convenience stores as well as distributors carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.66, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

