Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.94, compared with 17.95 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Textron Inc. TXT: This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Textron Inc. Price and Consensus

Textron Inc. price-consensus-chart | Textron Inc. Quote

Textron has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.10, compared with 19.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Textron Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Textron Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Textron Inc. Quote

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote

Embecta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.57, compared with 19.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Embecta Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Embecta Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Embecta Corp. Quote

