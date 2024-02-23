Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Builders FirstSource BLDR: This company which, is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Builders FirstSource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.19 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Cardinal Health CAH: This company which, is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

Cardinal Health has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.61 compared with 25.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cardinal Health, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cardinal Health, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote

