Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC: This American distributor of health care products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.68, compared with 24.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sony Group Corporation SONY: This electronic equipment, instruments, and devices company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Sony has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.04, compared with 19.03 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

