Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This design, construction and sale of single-family homes company carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.34, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Golden Ocean Group GOGL: This shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.27, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

