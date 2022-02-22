Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
Ryder System R: This integrated logistics and transportation solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (StrongBuy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryder System has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sunoco SUN: This distribution of motor fuel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Henry Schein HSIC: This leading distributor of health care products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.52% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.17, compared with 24.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
