Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

Ryder System R: This integrated logistics and transportation solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (StrongBuy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ryder System, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ryder System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

Ryder System has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryder System, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryder System, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryder System, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Ryder System, Inc. Quote

Sunoco SUN: This distribution of motor fuel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Sunoco LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Sunoco LP pe-ratio-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote

Henry Schein HSIC: This leading distributor of health care products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.52% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

Henry Schein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.17, compared with 24.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Henry Schein, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Henry Schein, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Henry Schein, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

 


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>

Click to get this free report

Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

R SUN HSIC

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular