Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol SA price-consensus-chart | Repsol SA Quote

Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.87, compared with 7.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Repsol SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Repsol SA pe-ratio-ttm | Repsol SA Quote

Bunzl plc BZLFY: This distribution and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Bunzl PLC Price and Consensus

Bunzl PLC price-consensus-chart | Bunzl PLC Quote

Bunzl has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.19, compared with 21.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bunzl PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Bunzl PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Bunzl PLC Quote

CVR Energy, Inc. CVI: This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

CVR Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

CVR Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | CVR Energy Inc. Quote

CVR Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.44, compared with 18.34 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CVR Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CVR Energy Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CVR Energy Inc. Quote

