Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1:

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG: This integrated power company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

NRG Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

NRG Energy, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

NRG Energy, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Bank7 Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.25 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. MSBI: This financial holding company for Midland States Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04 compared with 11.00 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.