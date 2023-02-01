Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

Arch Resources ARCH: This company which is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.21 compared with 18.33 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RenaissanceRe RNR: This company that primarily provides property-catastrophe reinsurance to insurers and reinsurers in the United States and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

RenaissanceRe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

