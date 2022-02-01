Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

Hibbett Sports HIBB: This company that has evolved its offerings from sports goods to an athletic-inspired fashion focused assortment carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.04, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy CPG: This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30, compared with 21.63 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sonic Automotive SAH: This one of the leading automotive retailers in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.33, compared with 6.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

