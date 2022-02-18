Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

Civitas Resources ( CIVI ): This carbon neutral oil & gas producer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Civitas Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.49, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Designer Brands DBI: This company that designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics OCDX: This company that deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.14, compared with 19.27 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

