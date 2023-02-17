Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR: This environmental services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Vertex Energy, Inc Price and Consensus

Vertex Energy, Inc price-consensus-chart | Vertex Energy, Inc Quote

Vertex Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.16, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Vertex Energy, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Vertex Energy, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Vertex Energy, Inc Quote

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited KNBWY: This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

Kirin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.70, compared with 28.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kirin Holdings Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Kirin Holdings Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF: This company that offers health and wellness products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife LTD. Price and Consensus

Herbalife LTD. price-consensus-chart | Herbalife LTD. Quote

Herbalife Nutrition has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10, compared with 19.74 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Herbalife LTD. PE Ratio (TTM)

Herbalife LTD. pe-ratio-ttm | Herbalife LTD. Quote

