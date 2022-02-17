Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

Cowen Group COWN: This company that provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.41, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.40, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.65, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.