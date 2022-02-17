Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:
Cowen Group COWN: This company that provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.41, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.40, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.65, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
