Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

Everest Re Group RE: This company that writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.89, compared with 19.36 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alcoa AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.54, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Titan International TWI: This leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Titan International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.81, compared with 21.48 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.