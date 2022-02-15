Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

Crescent Point Energy CPG: This company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.27, compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Crescent Point Energy Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

Textainer Group TGH: This world’s largest lessor of intermodal containers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Patrick Industries PATK: This major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote

Patrick Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.61, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Patrick Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Patrick Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.