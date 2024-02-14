Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14:

Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT: This private mortgage insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Enact Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enact Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote

Enact Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.37 compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Enact Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enact Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote

Camden National Corporation CAC: This bank holding company for Camden National Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Camden National Corporation Price and Consensus

Camden National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Camden National Corporation Quote

Camden National Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.05 compared with 21.26 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Camden National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Camden National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Camden National Corporation Quote

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. REYN: This kitchenware company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and Consensus

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote

Reynolds Consumer Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.82 compared with 21.26 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote

