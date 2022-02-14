Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:
D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.37, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo PLC Price and Consensus
Trinseo PLC price-consensus-chart | Trinseo PLC Quote
Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Trinseo PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Trinseo PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Trinseo PLC Quote
Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company that focuses on strengthening its Prepared Foods category carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim's Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.69, compared with 19.44 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.