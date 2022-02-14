Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.37, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company that focuses on strengthening its Prepared Foods category carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.69, compared with 19.44 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Most Popular