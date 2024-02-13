Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13:

Griffon Corporation GFF: This company which provides consumer and professional, and home and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.29 compared with 21.28 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This metal fabrication company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.18 compared with 21.28 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Steelcase Inc. SCS: This furniture and architectural solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.59 compared with 21.28 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

