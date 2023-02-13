Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD: This connected commerce solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote

Diebold Nixdorf has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.36, compared with 19.47 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Quote

Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE: This insurance and reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Everest Re Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote

Everest Re has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote

Belden Inc. BDC: This signal transmission solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Belden Inc Price and Consensus

Belden Inc price-consensus-chart | Belden Inc Quote

Belden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.99, compared with 19.47 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Belden Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Belden Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Belden Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.