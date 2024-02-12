Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12:

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX: This workplace technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99 compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Embecta Corp. EMBC: This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.36 compared with 22.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

