Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This retailer of sporting goods and outdoor recreational products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33, compared with 35.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC: This independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 67% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Ranger Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ranger Oil Corporation Quote

Ranger Oil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.33, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ranger Oil Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ranger Oil Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ranger Oil Corporation Quote

USA Truck, Inc. USAK: This company that is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.4% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck, Inc. Price and Consensus

USA Truck, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.06, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

USA Truck, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

USA Truck, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.