Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Plains Group PAGP: This company involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delta Apparel DLA: This vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.19, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kforce KFRC: This company that provide professional staffing services and solutions to client carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Kforce has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.74, compared with 19.89 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

