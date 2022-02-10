Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
Plains Group PAGP: This company involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
Plains Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
Delta Apparel DLA: This vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
Delta Apparel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.19, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Delta Apparel, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Delta Apparel, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
Kforce KFRC: This company that provide professional staffing services and solutions to client carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote
Kforce has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.74, compared with 19.89 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Kforce, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Kforce, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Kforce, Inc. Quote
