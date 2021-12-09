Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:
Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.23, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.00, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ocwen Financial Corporation OCN: This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 59.4% over the last 60 days.
Ocwen Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.16, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
SB Financial Group, Inc. SBFG: This company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.
SB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
