Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

Modine Manufacturing MOD: This company which, operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.24 compared with 20.38 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Science Applications International SAIC: This company which, is one of the leading information technology (IT) and professional services provider, primarily to the U.S. government, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Science Applications International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.66 compared with 20.38 for the S&P 500 index. The company possesses a Value Score of B

