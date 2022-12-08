Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

Signet Jewelers SIG: This Hamilton, Bermuda-based retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Publicis Groupe PUBGY: This global advertising and communications organization that offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.12 compared with 17.72 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.