Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS: This financial institution that provides range of financial services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT: This company that engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Rocket Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.90, compared with 86.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Regional Management Corp. RM: This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Old Republic International Corporation ORI: This company that engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Old Republic International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.