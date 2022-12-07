Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 7th

Here are the stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:

Imperial Tobacco Group IMBBY: This Bristol, United Kingdom based company which manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Tobacco Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.61 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bae Systems BAESY: This global company which is engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.09 compared with 51.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Wintrust Financial WTFC: This bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.18 compared with 10.70 for the Industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

