Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 7th:
Meridian Corporation MRBK: This company that provides commercial banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This company that provides various insurance products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Chemours Company CC: This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.
Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 20% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.03, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
