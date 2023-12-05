Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:

Summit Financial Group SMMF: This financial holding company which provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Summit Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Park Hotels & Resorts PK: This lodging Real Estate company which operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and in international markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.53 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Old Second Bancorp OSBC: This banking services company which provides customary consumer and commercial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Old Second Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.84 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

