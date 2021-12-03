Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3rd:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.56, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This designer, constructor and seller of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.72, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
