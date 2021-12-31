Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation GDP: This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40.8% over the last 60 days.

Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.66, compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH: This homebuilder that designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 44% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.71, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO: This company that designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.4% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56, compared with 42.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

