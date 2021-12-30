Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote
Suburban Propane Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.05, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Quote
Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA: This company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
Delta Apparel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.17, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Delta Apparel, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Delta Apparel, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This company that processes and distributes industrial metals has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
Ryerson Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.47, compared with 5.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Ryerson Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. WFG: This diversified wood products company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Quote
West Fraser Timber has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.35, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>
Click to get this free report
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.