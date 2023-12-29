News & Insights

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 29th

December 29, 2023 — 06:16 am EST

December 29, 2023

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29:

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.34, compared with 21.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Startek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.50, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. NSIT: This IT services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.19, compared with 28.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StarTek, Inc. (SRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks
