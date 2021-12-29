Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW: This company that operate the world's largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.33, compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.11, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote

Boise Cascade BCC: This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.42, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PE Ratio (TTM)

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

Beazer Homes USA BZH: This company that designs, builds and sells single family homes flaunts a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 33.6% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.