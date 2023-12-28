Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28:

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD: This company which provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.92, compared with 21.22 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

