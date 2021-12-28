Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. LAZY: This owner and operator of recreation vehicle dealerships under the Lazydays name has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Lazydays has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04, compared with 42.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Berry Globa lGroup, Inc. BERY: This manufacturer of value-added plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.67, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

